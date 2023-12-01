Rep Of Uzbek 'Uzum' Digital Services Ecosystem Talks User Activity

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1. At present, Uzbek 'Uzum' IT holding has 7 million active monthly users, said the holding's Chief Operating Officer Roman Lavrentyev, during the InMerge Innovation Summit held in Baku, Trend reports.

Uzum offers digital services ('Uzum Market', 'Uzum Tezkor') for business, online shopping, convenient payments, etc. The system functions in Uzbek, Russian and English languages.

"Currently, the Uzum ecosystem provides six products to the Uzbek market. We have the largest e-commerce marketplace, as well as a digital bank and a 'pay later' service (a classic bank and one of the leaders in food and grocery delivery)," he emphasized.

Lavrentyev also mentioned that Uzum is actively developing innovative technologies, and implementing them to improve user experience.

"With a constant pursuit of excellence, we plan to expand our services and attract new users to strengthen Uzum's position in the market and further build a successful ecosystem," he said.

InMerge, considered the largest innovation summit in the region, is designed to bring together leading companies, startups, and investors to discuss the topic of innovation and possible collaborations.

The summit is taking place in Baku from November 30 through December 1.

