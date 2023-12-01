Uzbekistan's Uzum Platform Holds Lion's Share Of Local Market

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1. The Uzum platform holds almost 80 percent of the e-commerce market share in Uzbekistan, said Uzum's Chief Operating Officer, Roman Lavrentyev during the InMerge Innovation held in Baku, Trend reports.

As to Lavrentyev, Uzum's success stems not only from the platform's great functionality but also from active customer involvement.

"Figures are great, but for me personally, more important is feedback from real people in Uzbekistan," he went on to say.

Uzum is a digital services ecosystem that combines a variety of services to provide a one-of-a-kind user experience to help with business growth, online shopping, simple payments, and other day-to-day household duties. The Uzum ecosystem offers the Uzbek market the following products: a marketplace with a wide range of products and one-day delivery throughout the country; fast delivery from cafes, restaurants, and groceries in Tashkent; JSCB "Kapitalbank," the country's largest private commercial bank; installment service with no hidden fees, penalties, or fines; a user-friendly digital bank; and the #1 P2P service.

InMerge, considered the largest innovation summit in the region, is designed to bring together leading companies, startups, and investors to discuss the topic of innovation and possible collaborations.

The summit is taking place in Baku from November 30 through December 1.

