Uzbekistan's Uzum Platform Holds Lion's Share Of Local Market

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1. The Uzum platform
holds almost 80 percent of the e-commerce market share in
Uzbekistan, said Uzum's Chief Operating Officer, Roman Lavrentyev
during the InMerge Innovation held in Baku, Trend reports.
As to Lavrentyev, Uzum's success stems not only from the
platform's great functionality but also from active customer
involvement.
"Figures are great, but for me personally, more important is
feedback from real people in Uzbekistan," he went on to say.
Uzum is a digital services ecosystem that combines a variety of
services to provide a one-of-a-kind user experience to help with
business growth, online shopping, simple payments, and other
day-to-day household duties. The Uzum ecosystem offers the Uzbek
market the following products: a marketplace with a wide range of
products and one-day delivery throughout the country; fast delivery
from cafes, restaurants, and groceries in Tashkent; JSCB
"Kapitalbank," the country's largest private commercial bank;
installment service with no hidden fees, penalties, or fines; a
user-friendly digital bank; and the #1 P2P service.
InMerge, considered the largest innovation summit in the region,
is designed to bring together leading companies, startups, and
investors to discuss the topic of innovation and possible
collaborations.
The summit is taking place in Baku from November 30 through
December 1.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN01122023000187011040ID1107521121
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.