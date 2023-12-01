Azerbaijani Deputy Minister Of Ecology Talks Drop Of Global Emissions By 2030 At COP28

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUBAI, UAE, December 1. Global emissions should be reduced by more than 40 percent by 2030, said national coordinator of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan Umayra Taghiyeva, Trend reports.

Taghiyeva made the statement on the sidelines of the World Climate Action Summit (COP28), organized within the 28th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change taking place in Dubai.

"There are various estimates from 42 to 47 percent. And only in this case it is possible to hold the growth of global emissions," she noted.

Taghiyeva pointed out that if the temperature rises by more than 1.5 degrees, climate scenarios will start to emerge.

"The consequences are different: one scenario at 1.5 degrees, and others at more than 2 degrees or 3 degrees. All these consequences are related to the level of emissions that may occur in the near future, and the future situation depends on this level of emissions. That's why the main goal is to reduce these emissions," she said.

Taghiyeva explained that the level of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere has reached such a level that there are significant changes in atmospheric circulation, which leads to more frequent abnormal weather events.

"The climate has already changed. When the convention was adopted in 1992, scientists were talking about climate change, about future climate change scenarios. Now we are already living under these changes," she noted.