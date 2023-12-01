Azerbaijani Deputy Minister Of Ecology Talks Drop Of Global Emissions By 2030 At COP28

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUBAI, UAE, December 1. Global emissions should
be reduced by more than 40 percent by 2030, said national
coordinator of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change,
Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan
Umayra Taghiyeva, Trend reports.
Taghiyeva made the statement on the sidelines of the World
Climate Action Summit (COP28), organized within the 28th Conference
of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change
taking place in Dubai.
"There are various estimates from 42 to 47 percent. And only in
this case it is possible to hold the growth of global emissions,"
she noted.
Taghiyeva pointed out that if the temperature rises by more than
1.5 degrees, climate scenarios will start to emerge.
"The consequences are different: one scenario at 1.5 degrees,
and others at more than 2 degrees or 3 degrees. All these
consequences are related to the level of emissions that may occur
in the near future, and the future situation depends on this level
of emissions. That's why the main goal is to reduce these
emissions," she said.
Taghiyeva explained that the level of greenhouse gases in the
atmosphere has reached such a level that there are significant
changes in atmospheric circulation, which leads to more frequent
abnormal weather events.
"The climate has already changed. When the convention was
adopted in 1992, scientists were talking about climate change,
about future climate change scenarios. Now we are already living
under these changes," she noted.
