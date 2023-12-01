Azerbaijan To Continue Talks On Inking Peace Agreement - Speaker Of Azerbaijani Parliament

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1. Azerbaijan is
ready to continue negotiations on signing a peace treaty, said
Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament (Milli Majlis) Sahiba
Gafarova during a meeting with Chairwoman of the German Bundestag
Bärbel Bas, Trend reports.
Sahiba Gafarova, who briefed the Bundestag chairwoman on the
current situation in the region and the consequences of Armenia's
30-year occupation of Azerbaijani lands, stated that after
liberating its territories from Armenian occupation, Azerbaijan
began large-scale reconstruction and rehabilitation.
The Milli Majlis Speaker noted that the main impediment to
progress is more than one million mines planted on Azerbaijani
territory by Armenia during the occupation and later, saying that
more than 340 Azerbaijanis have been killed by landmines in the
last three years. Given that Azerbaijan is one of the most
mine-contaminated countries, the significance of international
funding for Azerbaijan's demining efforts was emphasized.
As Gafarova noted, Azerbaijan took the initiative to achieve
long-term peace in the region by presenting five basic principles
to Armenia for signing a peace treaty based on mutual recognition
of each other's sovereignty and territorial integrity, Armenia's
political and military provocations, non-fulfillment of commitments
made over the past three years, and consistent support for the
illegal separatist regime established in the territory.
These steps were carried out in full accordance with
international law, with no civilian casualties. The separatist
regime was self-destructed as a result of these measures, and
Azerbaijan reclaimed its sovereignty. According to Sahiba Gafarova,
no government can allow the presence of a separatist entity on its
territory. She stated that there are now no hurdles to Azerbaijan
and Armenia negotiating a peace treaty. Azerbaijan is prepared to
continue peace treaty negotiations.
Gafarova highlighted once more that Azerbaijan is ready for
peace based on both countries' territorial integrity and
sovereignty.
