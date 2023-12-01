Western Pressure On Azerbaijan To Give No Results - First Deputy Chairman Of Parliament (VIDEO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Western countries' pressure on Azerbaijan and their biased position will not yield results, said First Deputy Chairman of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament) Ali Huseynli within Trend News Agency's "Relevant with Sahil Karimli" project.

"The US and most European countries today, as in previous years, create serious obstacles to the process of normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations. These circles have made similar statements before, that if the parties themselves come to any agreement, we will simply support it. We have heard this repeatedly over the past 20 years. Now it has happened, Azerbaijan has restored its territorial integrity, negotiations on signing a peace treaty with Armenia are underway. Instead of supporting the parties, the US and Europe demonstrate the opposite position," Huseynli noted.

He emphasized that the U.S. and European countries have constantly sought to benefit by acting as intermediaries in these issues.

"Even acting as mediators, they wanted to use it as a tool of pressure on Azerbaijan in the future. And they are trying to continue this policy today. However, the resolute will of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev clearly prevents such threats and attempts to interfere in the political course based on national interests," Huseynli added.

He also mentioned that there is no need for intermediaries to sign a peace treaty and normalize relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan. He said the sides hold meetings with each other, negotiations are underway and all this will yield results.

During the interview, some regional issues and topics on the agenda were discussed.

Video interview:

