Western Pressure On Azerbaijan To Give No Results - First Deputy Chairman Of Parliament (VIDEO)

(MENAFN
- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1.
Western
countries' pressure on Azerbaijan and their biased position will
not yield results, said First Deputy Chairman of Azerbaijan's Milli
Majlis (Parliament) Ali Huseynli within Trend News Agency's
"Relevant with Sahil Karimli" project.
"The US and most European countries today, as in previous years,
create serious obstacles to the process of normalization of
Armenian-Azerbaijani relations. These circles have made similar
statements before, that if the parties themselves come to any
agreement, we will simply support it. We have heard this repeatedly
over the past 20 years. Now it has happened, Azerbaijan has
restored its territorial integrity, negotiations on signing a peace
treaty with Armenia are underway. Instead of supporting the
parties, the US and Europe demonstrate the opposite position,"
Huseynli noted.
He emphasized that the U.S. and European countries have
constantly sought to benefit by acting as intermediaries in these
issues.
"Even acting as mediators, they wanted to use it as a tool of
pressure on Azerbaijan in the future. And they are trying to
continue this policy today. However, the resolute will of
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev clearly prevents such threats
and attempts to interfere in the political course based on national
interests," Huseynli added.
He also mentioned that there is no need for intermediaries to
sign a peace treaty and normalize relations between Armenia and
Azerbaijan. He said the sides hold meetings with each other,
negotiations are underway and all this will yield results.
During the interview, some regional issues and topics on the
agenda were discussed.
Video interview:
MENAFN01122023000187011040ID1107521118
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.