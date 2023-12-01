Forming Ecosystem Promotes Dev't, Birth Of Novelties In Azerbaijan - PASHA Holding

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1. The creation of
an ecosystem contributes to the development and emergence of
innovations in Azerbaijan, Deputy General Director of PASHA Holding
Farid Mammadov said, Trend reports.
He spoke at the InMerge Innovation Summit held in Baku.
"We define an ecosystem as follows: it is the environment,
products, platforms, and services that enable our customers to have
integrated and seamless journeys within our ecosystem. These
journeys provide additional value, such as bonuses or decreased
costs, particularly in the setting of a marketplace," he said.
According to him, PASHA Holding is also focusing on developing
its own ecosystem.
"Our experience in this area has enabled us to develop the
largest local marketplace and successfully launch a FinTech wallet.
Not only are these global inventions, but they are also
one-of-a-kind solutions for our local market. It has also enabled
us to attract outstanding ecosystem partners. For example, consider
our recent and ongoing collaboration with Trendyol," he added.
The InMerge Innovation Summit has started in Baku on November 30
and will end on December 1.
InMerge, the region's largest innovation summit, is aimed at
bringing together prominent organizations, entrepreneurs, and
investors to debate the topic of innovation and potential
alliances.
