Uzbekistan Ratifies Treaty On Allied Relations With Kazakhstan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1. President of
Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev has signed a law on ratification of
the Treaty on Allied Relations with Kazakhstan, Trend reports, referring
to the Ministry of Justice of Uzbekistan.
According to the treaty's, it provides for close cooperation in
the spheres of foreign policy, defense, security, and migration, as
well as joint efforts in development of industrial cooperation,
rational use of transboundary water resources, and strengthening
relations between parliaments, political parties, and public
organizations.
The presidents of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan - Kassym-Jomart
Tokayev and Shavkat Mirziyoyev - signed the Treaty on Allied
Relations on December 22, 2022.
President Tokayev emphasized the high level of relations between
the countries and noted that the relations between Kazakhstan and
Uzbekistan are an example of interstate relations.
The presidents also signed the treaty on the demarcation of
state borders between the countries.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN01122023000187011040ID1107521116
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.