Uzbekistan Ratifies Treaty On Allied Relations With Kazakhstan


12/1/2023 6:12:08 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1. President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev has signed a law on ratification of the Treaty on Allied Relations with Kazakhstan, Trend reports, referring to the Ministry of Justice of Uzbekistan.

According to the treaty's, it provides for close cooperation in the spheres of foreign policy, defense, security, and migration, as well as joint efforts in development of industrial cooperation, rational use of transboundary water resources, and strengthening relations between parliaments, political parties, and public organizations.

The presidents of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan - Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Shavkat Mirziyoyev - signed the Treaty on Allied Relations on December 22, 2022.

President Tokayev emphasized the high level of relations between the countries and noted that the relations between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan are an example of interstate relations.

The presidents also signed the treaty on the demarcation of state borders between the countries.

