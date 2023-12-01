Azerbaijan Accounts For 0.15 Percent Of Global Emissions - Deputy Minister Of Ecology

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUBAI, UAE, December 1. Azerbaijan accounts for
0.15 percent of global emissions today, national coordinator of the
UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, Deputy Minister of
Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan Umayra Taghiyeva told
reporters, Trend reports.
She spoke at the World Summit on Climate Action organized within
the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN
Framework Convention on Climate Change - COP28 in Dubai.
"We have a strategic development map that provides us with an
opportunity. If all of the planned activities are implemented, we
can consider a more favorable scenario. Temperature rise is
inevitable - 1.2 to 1.5 degrees in the coming years," she said.
"You may have noticed that we have been experiencing drought for
the last few years, or in one day we have an incredible amount of
precipitation that should have fallen during the season, which
leads to floods and so on. This year turned out to be a record year
for Azerbaijan; we had 147 cases of rivers overflowing," Taghiyeva
noted.
