Azerbaijan Accounts For 0.15 Percent Of Global Emissions - Deputy Minister Of Ecology


12/1/2023 6:12:08 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUBAI, UAE, December 1. Azerbaijan accounts for 0.15 percent of global emissions today, national coordinator of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan Umayra Taghiyeva told reporters, Trend reports.

She spoke at the World Summit on Climate Action organized within the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change - COP28 in Dubai.

"We have a strategic development map that provides us with an opportunity. If all of the planned activities are implemented, we can consider a more favorable scenario. Temperature rise is inevitable - 1.2 to 1.5 degrees in the coming years," she said.

"You may have noticed that we have been experiencing drought for the last few years, or in one day we have an incredible amount of precipitation that should have fallen during the season, which leads to floods and so on. This year turned out to be a record year for Azerbaijan; we had 147 cases of rivers overflowing," Taghiyeva noted.

