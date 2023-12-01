Women In Tech Working To Empower More Women By 2030

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1. By 2030, Women in
Tech hopes to have empowered over five million women, Founder and
CEO of Women in Tech Ayumi Moore Aoki said, Trend reports.
She spoke at the ongoing InMerge Innovation Summit in Baku.
"Women in Tech is a global leader in creating an inclusive tech
ecosystem for women and girls. We have a clear goal in mind: to
empower more than five million women and girls by 2030, therefore
contributing to the Sustainable Development Goals," she said.
She underlined that new employment are being created as a result
of rising technologies, and that women and girls must be qualified
for these opportunities.
"This is one of the highest-paying fields, with great
flexibility for women to balance work and family care and diversity
is essential and integral to any healthy and successful
enterprise," she stressed.
The InMerge Innovation Summit has started in Baku on November 30
and will end on December 1.
InMerge, the region's largest innovation summit, is aimed at
bringing together prominent organizations, entrepreneurs, and
investors to debate the topic of innovation and potential
alliances.
