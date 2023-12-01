Private Cash Loan Campaign For The New Year From Kapital Bank

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) Kapital Bank is starting a special cash loan campaign especially for the New Year. During the campaign, which will last from December 1 to December 30, 2023, every 100th customer given a cash loan will get a gift in the amount of 100 AZN for a loan payment.

To benefit from this campaign, you can apply both online or visit the nearest bank branch. Apart from that, you can get a discount of 2% upon applying for the loan online. It should be noted that the campaign can be used only once.

For more information about the campaingn:

Kapital Bank, the country's first bank, is part of PASHA Holding. Kapital Bank has the largest service network in Azerbaijan with 117 branches and 31 departments all over the country.