Private Cash Loan Campaign For The New Year From Kapital Bank

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) Kapital Bank is starting a special cash loan campaign especially
for the New Year. During the campaign, which will last from
December 1 to December 30, 2023, every 100th customer given a cash
loan will get a gift in the amount of 100 AZN for a loan
payment.
To benefit from this campaign, you can apply both online or
visit the nearest bank branch. Apart from that, you can get a
discount of 2% upon applying for the loan online. It should be
noted that the campaign can be used only once.
For more information about the campaingn:
Kapital Bank, the country's first bank, is part of PASHA
Holding. Kapital Bank has the largest service network in Azerbaijan
with 117 branches and 31 departments all over the country. For more
detailed information about the Bank's products and services, please
refer to website, 196
Call Centre or the Bank's various social network pages. To apply
for a consumer loan visit , for a Birbank
installment card visit .
