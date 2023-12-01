Azerbaijan Championship And Open Baku Championship In Gymnastics Verges Final (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1. The 28th
Azerbaijan Championship and Open Baku Championship among age
categories in men's artistic gymnastics, as well as the 7th
Azerbaijan Championship and Baku Championship among age categories
in women's artistic gymnastics, are being held in Baku's National
Gymnastics Arena's secondary hall, Trend reports.
60 athletes from Ojag Sports Club, Specialized Children and
Youth School of Olympic Reserve for Gymnastics, Olympic Sports
Complex in Sumgayit City, Zira Cultural Center, and the sports
department in Balakan City compete.
Gymnasts in the following age groups will compete in men's
artistic gymnastics: minors (born in 2016), youngsters (born in
2014-2015), children (born in 2012-2013), pre-juniors (born in
2010-2011), juniors (born in 2008-2009 - category B; 2006-2007 -
category A), and seniors (born in 2005 and older).
Women's artistic gymnastics competitions are offered for
athletes of the following ages: children (born in 2013-2014),
pre-juniors (born in 2011-2012), juniors (born in 2008-2010), and
seniors (born in 2007).
The competitions have been held from November 30.
The results of the final competition day will determine the
winners of the 28th Azerbaijan Championship and Baku Open
Championship in men's artistic gymnastics in individual all-around
among youngsters, children, pre-juniors, juniors, and seniors on
vault, floor exercises, pommel horse exercises, rings, parallel
bars, and horizontal bars.
The results of the last day will also determine the 7th
Azerbaijan Championship and Baku Open Championship in women's
artistic gymnastics in individual all-around among pre-juniors,
juniors, and seniors on vault, uneven bars, balance beam, and floor
exercises.
