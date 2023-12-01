-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Turkmenistan Grants Oil And Gas Companies Rights For Raw Material Processing


12/1/2023 6:10:57 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, December 1. Companies that were previously allowed only to extract oil and gas in Turkmenistan under the terms of licenses, will now be able to process raw materials into petrochemical and gas chemical products, including LNG, Trend reports.

The decision comes from amendments and additions made to the law of Turkmenistan 'On Hydrocarbon Resources'.

At the same time, companies will be exempt from paying taxes for the sale of petrochemical and gas chemical products. They will need to pay only those taxes that are provided for in article 48 of the law of Turkmenistan 'On Hydrocarbon Resources'.

In recent years, Turkmenistan's oil and gas sector has continued to develop actively, taking strategic steps to strengthen its position in the global energy market.

Government support and innovative approaches contribute to improving infrastructure and increasing the efficiency of extraction, processing and transportation of energy resources.

Stay up to date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

MENAFN01122023000187011040ID1107521108

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search