Turkmenistan Grants Oil And Gas Companies Rights For Raw Material Processing

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, December 1. Companies
that were previously allowed only to extract oil and gas in
Turkmenistan under the terms of licenses, will now be able to
process raw materials into petrochemical and gas chemical products,
including LNG, Trend reports.
The decision comes from amendments and additions made to the law
of Turkmenistan 'On Hydrocarbon Resources'.
At the same time, companies will be exempt from paying taxes for
the sale of petrochemical and gas chemical products. They will need
to pay only those taxes that are provided for in article 48 of the
law of Turkmenistan 'On Hydrocarbon Resources'.
In recent years, Turkmenistan's oil and gas sector has continued
to develop actively, taking strategic steps to strengthen its
position in the global energy market.
Government support and innovative approaches contribute to
improving infrastructure and increasing the efficiency of
extraction, processing and transportation of energy resources.
