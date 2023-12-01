Use Of Fossil Fuels To Be Phased Out Totally - UN Secgen

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUBAI, UAE, December 1. The usage of fossil fuels should be totally phased out; decreasing their use will not suffice to halt global warming, UN Secretary General António Guterres said, Trend reports.

He spoke at the World Summit on Climate Action, organized on the sidelines of the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change - COP28.

"We cannot save the planet with a fire hose made of fossil fuels. Limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius is only conceivable if we finally phase out all fossil fuels," he emphasized.

The UN secretary-general urged fossil fuel companies to invest in the transition to renewable energy and recommended that governments help force this change, including by using windfall taxes on industry profits.

"I call on governments to help industry make the right choices by regulating, legislating, putting a fair price on carbon emissions, ending fossil fuel subsidies and adopting a windfall profits tax," he added.

The opening ceremony of the World Summit on Climate Action, organized within the framework of the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change - COP28, took place on December 1 in Dubai (United Arab Emirates).

