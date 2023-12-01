Globe Lingers Long Way From Meeting Key Climate Goals - King Charles III

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUBAI, UAE, December 1. The world is still far
off track in meeting key climate goals, the UK's King Charles III
said, Trend reports.
He spoke at the World Summit on Climate Action organized on the
sidelines of the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to
the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change - COP28.
"Despite some progress, transformational action is required
since climate change concerns are no longer distant threats," he
said.
King Charles III called for positive change in this area.
"At COP28, governments will conduct a worldwide evaluation of
progress made since the Paris Agreement was adopted in 2015. I pray
with all my heart that COP28 will be another crucial turning point
toward true transformational action at a time when we are
witnessing worrying turning points. Despite these attempts, there
is now 30% more carbon dioxide in the atmosphere than there was
previously, and approximately 40% more methane," he said.
The opening ceremony of the World Summit on Climate Action,
organized within the framework of the 28th session of the
Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework
Convention on Climate Change - COP28, was held in Dubai (United
Arab Emirates) on December 1.
