Azerbaijan Comes Out With Novel Digital Project

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1. A new digital
project "Digital" has been presented in Azerbaijan,
Chairwoman of the Board of the Innovation and Digital Development
Agency (IRIA) of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Digital Development and
Transport Inara Valiyeva said, Trend reports.
She spoke at the InMerge Innovation Summit held in Baku.
"Digital' is a project that would consolidate IRIA's
innovation and digitalization efforts under a single brand. As a
result, IRIA's activities on digital governance, digital
competences, and the innovation ecosystem will be known as
"Digital." In the future, this brand will serve as a
single mechanism for all projects, both locally and globally," she
said.
According to her, "Digital Azerbaijan" demonstrates the agency's
vision for the future and commitment to Azerbaijan's digital
development.
"At this next chapter of our journey, new commitments and
challenges await us. Nonetheless, we are always prepared to meet
the mission and obstacles on this route with unshakable
cooperation, teamwork, and combined efforts. In addition, a
brand-consistent agency website will be launched soon," she
added.
The InMerge Innovation Summit has started in Baku on November 30
and will end on December 1.
InMerge, the region's largest innovation summit, is aimed at
bringing together prominent organizations, entrepreneurs, and
investors to debate the topic of innovation and potential
alliances.
Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN01122023000187011040ID1107521104
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.