Azerbaijan Comes Out With Novel Digital Project

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1. A new digital project "Digital" has been presented in Azerbaijan, Chairwoman of the Board of the Innovation and Digital Development Agency (IRIA) of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Digital Development and Transport Inara Valiyeva said, Trend reports.

She spoke at the InMerge Innovation Summit held in Baku.

"Digital' is a project that would consolidate IRIA's innovation and digitalization efforts under a single brand. As a result, IRIA's activities on digital governance, digital competences, and the innovation ecosystem will be known as "Digital." In the future, this brand will serve as a single mechanism for all projects, both locally and globally," she said.

According to her, "Digital Azerbaijan" demonstrates the agency's vision for the future and commitment to Azerbaijan's digital development.

"At this next chapter of our journey, new commitments and challenges await us. Nonetheless, we are always prepared to meet the mission and obstacles on this route with unshakable cooperation, teamwork, and combined efforts. In addition, a brand-consistent agency website will be launched soon," she added.

The InMerge Innovation Summit has started in Baku on November 30 and will end on December 1.

InMerge, the region's largest innovation summit, is aimed at bringing together prominent organizations, entrepreneurs, and investors to debate the topic of innovation and potential alliances.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel