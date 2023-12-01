-->


United Arab Emirates (UAE) Leaders Congratulate Central African President On Republic Day


12/1/2023 6:06:22 AM

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Faustin-Archange Touadéra of the Central African Republic on the occasion of his country's Republic Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also sent similar messages to President Touadéra and Prime Minister Felix Moloua on the occasion.

