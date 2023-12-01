Egyptians Abroad Cast Votes In Presidential Elections

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Dec 1 (KUNA) -- Egyptian embassies abroad on Friday began receiving citizens for early casting of ballots in the 2024 presidential elections.

The three-day voting abroad is held at 137 electoral centers established within the embassies and consulates in 121 countries.

The national electoral commission has affirmed that any citizen present abroad during the electoral process is eligible to cast his (her) vote.

Top candidates are the incumbent president Abdelfattah Al-Sisis, leader of Al-Wafd party Abdelsanad Yamama, head of the Republican Al-Shaab party Hazem Omar and the chief of the Democratic party Farid Zahran.

Egyptians abroad are casting their ballots in three days while those in the country will cast theirs on December 10, 11 and 12.

Results will be declared on December 18 in case the first round of the voting proved decisive. If a re-vote is warranted, Egyptians abroad will cast ballots on January 5,6,7 and those in the country on January 8, 9 and 10, while results will be declared on January 16, 2024. (end)

