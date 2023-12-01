Foreign Ministry Condemns Resumption Of Israeli Aggressive War On Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 1 (Petra)-- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates condemned the resumption of the absurd Israeli-aggressive war on the Gaza Strip.The ministry's spokesperson, Ambassador Sufian Qudah, stressed in a statement on Friday that the Kingdom strongly opposes and condemns the continuation of Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip.He also emphasized the need for the international community to uphold the law, hold Israel accountable, and prevent it from committing more crimes against civilians by calling for an end to its needless war on Gaza.The resumption of the Israeli bombing of the Gaza Strip exacerbates the humanitarian catastrophe in the Strip and the necessity of stopping this brutal aggression that has claimed thousands of innocent lives, especially women and children, Qudah stressed.He renewed his call on the international community to move immediately to impose a ceasefire.