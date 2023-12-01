-->


Two Paramedics, Number Of Palestinians Killed In Gaza


12/1/2023 6:04:02 AM

Gaza, Dec. 1 (Petra)-- Two paramedics and a number of citizens were killed in an Israeli raid in the vicinity of Al-Shifaa Hospital, Gaza Strip.
The incident took place when Israeli occupation forces targeted an ambulance in that area during the process of recovering wounded people in an area that was previously bombed by the forces.

