32 Martyrs In Gaza Due To Israeli Aggression

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Dec. 1 (Petra)-- Israeli raids on various regions of the Gaza Strip resumed on Friday, leaving at least 32 people dead and scores injured, media sources in the enclave said.
According to the sources, after the end of the seventh day of the temporary truce, there was a continued Israeli occupation bombing campaign in different parts of the Gaza Strip by land, sea, and air.
