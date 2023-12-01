Amir Meets The King Of The United Kingdom

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani met with HM King Charles III of the friendly United Kingdom, on the sidelines of the 28th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), which was held on Friday in Expo City Dubai of the sisterly United Arab Emirates.

During the meeting, the relations and cooperation between the two friendly countries and peoples and ways to develop them were discussed. Views were also exchanged on the most prominent topics on the summit's agenda, in addition to a number of developments of common interest.

The meeting was attended by the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, and a number of Their Excellencies members of the official delegation accompanying His Highness the Amir, as well as Their Excellencies senior officials on the British side.