Kuwait Amir Condoles With Saudi King On Prince Death

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 1 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has cabled Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud expressing condolences on demise of Prince Mamdouh Abdulaziz Al-Saud, praying to his soul and expressing solace to his family. (end) tib

