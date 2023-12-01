Washington Designates Supporters Of DPRK Weapons Programs

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Dec 1 (KUNA) -- The US has designated eight nationals of the Democratic Peopleآ's Republic of Korea (DPRK) who are located in Russia, China, Iran, and elsewhere, as well as one entity in the DPRK.

This came in response to the DPRKآ's unlawful November 21 launch of a claimed military spy satellite, US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken said in a press statement late Thursday.

"That launch used ballistic missile technology in contravention of multiple United Nations Security Council resolutions and directly undermined regional and global security," he said.

"In addition, Australia, Japan, and the Republic of Korea are each announcing designations in our four countriesآ' first-ever coordinated imposition of sanctions on the DPRK," he added.

Blinken stated that the U.S. designations target a range of activities including illicit procurement, revenue generation, malicious cyber activity, and arms proliferation.

He vowed that the United States would continue to pursue actors who support the DPRKآ's illicit activities and work with our allies and partners to deprive the DPRK of the funds to advance its destabilizing missile and weapons of mass destruction programs. (end(

