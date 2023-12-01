Kuwait Prime Minister Condoles With Saudi King On Prince Death

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 1 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah has cabled Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud expressing condolences on demise of Prince Mamdouh Abdulaziz Al-Saud. (end)
