Nabat Poets Diwaniya .. A Minaret Of The Genuine Culture

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Hammad Al-Mutairi (photo feature) ABU DHABI, Dec 1 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Nabat Poets' Diwaniya, established in 1977, is a minaret for poets and poetry, constituting a key segment of the national cultural heritage. The diwania, built with a tent shape in Subhan, is a symbol for preserving the national memory in the genuine poetic language. (end) hmd

