Qatar Deplores Resumed Aggression On Gaza

DOHA, Dec 1 (KUNA) -- Qatar on Friday expressed much regret at the Israeli occupation's resumed aggression against the Gaza Strip following failure to further extend the humanitarian pause, which lasted seven days but expired today.

Negotiations between the Palestinian side and Israeli occupation are still on, aiming at bringing both sides back to the state of calm, the Qatari Foreign Ministry said in a press release.

However, Qatar and other mediators are committed to carrying on their efforts that have produced the humanitarian pause in the Palestinian territory, the ministry said, reiterating the Gulf country's determination to do whatever necessary in this regard.

The Israeli occupation's bombing of the enclave just following the expiry of the seven-day humanitarian pause would complicate relevant mediation efforts and aggravate the humanitarian catastrophe, the ministry warned.

Therefore, the ministry underlined, the international community needs to take some immediate action in a bid to stem the Israeli occupation's aggression.

The Israeli occupation army resumed aggressions on the Gaza Strip early Friday by launching airstrikes and artillery attacks on several areas in the enclave.

Today's renewed Israeli occupation attacks have so far claimed the lives of at least 32 Palestinians in Gaza. (end)

