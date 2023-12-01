Real Estate Trading Volume Exceeds Qr405m In Last Week

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The volume of real estate trading in sales contracts at the Department of Real Estate Registration at the Ministry of Justice during the period from November 19-23, reached QR 349,180,526, while the total sales contracts for residential units in the Real Estate bulletin for the same period reached QR 56,457,582.

The weekly bulletin issued by the Department shows that the list of real estate properties traded for sale included vacant lands, houses, residential compounds, residential buildings, commercial buildings and residential units.

Sales were concentrated in the municipalities of Al Rayyan, Doha, Al Daayen, Umm Salal, Al Wakra, Al Shamal, Al Khor, Al Dakhira, and in the Pearl and Lusail and Al Dafna.

The volume of real estate trading in sales contracts at the Department of Real Estate Registration at the Ministry of Justice during the period from November 12-16 reached QR281m.

Sales were concentrated in the municipalities of Doha, Al Rayyan, Umm Salal, Al Wakra, Al Daayen, Al Khor, Al Dakhira, Al Shamal, Al Shahaniya and in the Pearl and Lusail.