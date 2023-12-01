Minister Of Finance Meets Brazilian Counterpart

Minister of Finance H E Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari met with Minister of Finance of the Federal Republic of Brazil H E Fernando Haddad, during his current visit to Doha. The meeting touched on many topics related to common interests, especially in the financial and economic fields, as well as measures aimed at expanding these joint activities.

