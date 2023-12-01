Moci Takes Part In Made In Qatar Exhibition

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry is participating in the 9th edition of the“Made in Qatar” exhibition which is taking place from November 29 to December 2, 2023, at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre (DECC).

The Ministry's participation in the exhibition comes as part of its efforts to promote the private sector's involvement in advancing industrial development while supporting the national product.

The Ministry participates in the exhibition through a pavilion, serving as an insightful showcase to present key aspects of the Manufacturing Strategy , and projections for the growth of the industrial sector.

In addition, the Ministry is participating in a panel discussion on the future of the industrial sector.

Furthermore, the pavilion sheds light on the Ministry's efforts to boost the competitiveness of the national product at local, regional, and global levels. It also emphasizes the Ministry's role in combatting harmful practices detrimental to the national product as well as in mitigating the challenges faced by industrial projects.

The Ministry's pavilion exhibits the laws and regulations on commercial registration along with the most important initiatives launched to ease business operations. These include the single window platform and e-services provided through the Ministry's official website and mobile application.

The“Made in Qatar” exhibition serves as a platform that brings together the most prominent national industries and Qatari products.