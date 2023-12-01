Microsoft Starts Testing Energy Saver Feature On Windows 11

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Washington: Microsoft has started testing a new energy saver feature on Windows 11, which is designed to improve the functionality of the existing battery-saver mode on laptops.

The new energy saver feature is live in the just-released Windows 11 Insider build 26002 for testers on the Canary Channel, the company said.

“We are introducing energy saver, which extends and enhances battery saver. It is an easy way to extend battery life and reduce energy use by trading off some system performance,” the Windows Insider team explained.

The feature can be configured to automatically kick in once the battery drops below a certain percentage. Energy Saver can be turned on from the Quick Settings flyout in the system tray.

The feature can also be enabled when PCs are plugged in to save energy all day long, reducing energy bills.

Activating the energy saver mode temporarily disables power-hungry operations such as automatic email synchronization, calendar updates, direct updates for inactive apps, and recommends actions like setting a short timeout for active screens, reducing screen brightness, changing background app activity settings, choosing a high-efficiency power mode, or enabling airplane mode if internet, Bluetooth, or other wireless connections are not needed.