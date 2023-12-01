Deputy Speaker Of Shura Council Meets UN Official

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Deputy Speaker of Shura Council H E Dr Hamda bint Hassan Al Sulaiti met yesterday with Director of the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism's Program Office on Parliamentary Engagement in Preventing and Countering Terrorism in Doha David Alamos.

The meeting discussed the existing cooperation relations between the Shura Council and the office and ways to enhance them. It reviewed the office's activities during the past period and its future plans.

The two sides also discussed the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories and the role of parliaments in stopping the aggression against Gaza and adhering to the humanitarian pause.