Qatar, Mexico Officials Discuss Gaza Peace Efforts

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi received a phone call yesterday from Secretary of State of the United Mexican States H E Alicia Barcena Ibarra.

During the call, they discussed the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories. During the call, Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed the necessity of continuing efforts to stop the war in Gaza, stressing that the only guarantee for achieving sustainable peace in the Middle East region is reaching a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue in accordance with the Arab Initiative and the two-state solution, which guarantees the establishment of an independent and viable State of Palestine on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, and the Palestinian people enjoying their inalienable rights.

For her part, the Secretary of State of the United Mexican States expressed her country's appreciation for the continued Qatari mediation efforts to release the prisoners. She also thanked the State of Qatar for its efforts in evacuating Mexican citizens from the Gaza Strip.