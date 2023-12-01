Transport Minister Meets Saudi, Bahraini Counterparts

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Transport H E Jassim Saif Ahmed Al Sulaiti met Minister of Transport and Logistic Services of Saudi Arabia H E Eng Saleh bin Nasser Al Jasser, on the sidelines of his participation in the 33rd session of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Assembly, in London.

The two ministers discussed aspects of bilateral cooperation in the fields of transportation, and ways to take them to higher heights, particularly in terms of developing the transportation industry and the logistics services that support that vital industry. Al Sulaiti also met Minister of Transportation and Communication of Bahrain H E Mohamed bin Thamer Al Kaabi, on the sidelines of (IMO) Assembly in London.

The two ministers discussed bilateral relations in areas of transportation, and ways to further enhance them.

Al Sulaiti also met Minister of Transportation of Guinea H E Felix Lamah. They discussed cooperation ties in the areas of transportation and mobility, and ways to further enhance them, particularly in maritime transportation and ports.