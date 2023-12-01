First Lady Of Uzbekistan Visits MIA And Nmoq

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: This week, the First Lady of Uzbekistan, H E Ziroatkhon Hoshimova, visited Museum of Islamic Art (MIA) and the National Museum of Qatar (NMoQ) where she was given guided tours of both museums' permanent collections and current exhibitions.

The First Lady was received by Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Hamad Al Thani, Director of the NMoQ, who accompanied her on the tour, providing a commentary on the museum and galleries.

At MIA, she was welcomed by Mohammed Saad Al Rumaihi, Acting CEO of Qatar Museums, who also accompanied the First Lady on the tour with MIA guide, Wafa Al Jufairi.