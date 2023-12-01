DUBAI TV Premieres“SHARK TANK DUBAI”

(MENAFN- AETOSWire)

MEMS which serves from within Choueiri Group as the Exclusive Media Representative for Dubai Media Incorporated (DMI), recently announced that DMI's flagship Satellite TV Channel Dubai TV will become the new home of the global reality-TV hit series“Shark Tank”.

The original Shark Tank premiered in 2009 as the American franchise of the international format“”, a Japanese TV series. It focused on making business presentations to a panel of five ( in ) called "sharks", who decide whether to invest in their companies or not. The series has been a massive success across the globe, winning the four times (2014–2017) in the first four years of that category's existence. In 2012–13, it won .

“Shark Tank Dubai” follows in the series' acclaimed tradition, presenting a business-oriented reality television series where aspiring entrepreneurs pitch their innovative business concepts to a panel of highly successful and influential business titans -“sharks” from the UAE. The show provides a platform for local entrepreneurs to secure investments and form partnerships with the sharks, gaining invaluable resources and guidance to take their ventures to new heights.

Speaking on the development, Sarah Al Jarman, Head of TV Channel and Radio - DMI stated that:“Aligned with our ongoing commitment to programming excellence and building a better tomorrow for generations to come, Shark Tank Dubai will deliver the pinnacle of entertainment, inspiration and insights to the budding entrepreneurial spirit which has become synonymous with Dubai and the UAE”.

Upcoming on the new season of the show, the featured sharks will include Faisal Juma Belhoul, Founder and Chairman of Ithmar Capital Partners, Amira Sajwani, Founder and CEO of Prypco, Elie Khoury, CEO and Chairman at Vivium Holding, Noor Sweid, CEO at Global Ventures and Yousef Hamad, Managing Partner at BECO Capital – All mainstays of the UAE's venture capital and business landscape.

Also expressing his excitement for the upcoming season, Jean Pierre Tannous, Chief Operating Officer of MEMS stated that“As Dubai TV races forward on its journey of becoming a leading provider of impactful entertainment offerings in today's digital age, we are very excited about the upcoming season of Shark Tank Dubai, which will not only provide healthy doses of meaningful audience engagement and interaction, but also showcase Dubai and UAE as visionary platforms for entrepreneurs”.

The upcoming season of Shark Tank Dubai is slated to premiere on Dubai TV in mid-December 2023, and will run its course through to Q2-2024.

