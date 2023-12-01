Golden Cages And Rising Rates: Headaches For The Swiss Rental Market

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Pусский (ru) Что происходит на швейцарском рынке аренды жилья?



The situation – rising rents ahead

This Friday, some expect the Swiss mortgage reference rate to be bumped up, from 1.5% to 1.75%, to reflect a previous hike of the Swiss National Bank's policy interest rate. The small shift could have a big impact: a quarter percentage-point rise legally allows landlords to lift rents by 3%. And with the rate having already climbed from 1.25% to 1.5% in June, after years of steady decline, the government warns that rents could now jump by 15% in the next years – after increasing by over 8% since 2016.

As prices also rise elsewhere – such as in healthcare – the rental market is coming into the political spotlight. Especially since Switzerland (as the New York Times recently discoveredExternal link ) is a tenant's nation par excellence; 58% of people here are renters. However, nobody seems to agree on what the major cause of the trend is: the rising interest rates, unscrupulous landlords, lack of construction, immigration? Or are things actually not – yet – as bad as they seem?