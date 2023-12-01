-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Swiss Films Advent Calendar


12/1/2023 4:12:28 AM

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Deutsch (de) Swiss Films Adventskalender

  • Italiano (it) Il calendario dell'avvento dei film svizzeri
  • Français (fr) Le calendrier de l'Avent des films suisses
    • Share
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • E-mail
    • Print
    • Copy link

    Enjoy 24 films selected by SWI swissinfo from the Swiss streaming platform Play Suisse. They have been subtitled in English and curated for our international audience.

    The films are productions or co-productions of the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SBC)External lin , the parent company of SWI swissinfo.

    Here's the film we've hand-picked for you today!

    Watch today's film

    MENAFN01122023000210011054ID1107520610


    •

    Legal Disclaimer:
    MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

    Tags

    Label

    Comments

    No comment

    Category

    Date

    More Stories

    Newsletter


    Search