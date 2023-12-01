Swiss Films Advent Calendar

(MENAFN- Swissinfo)
Deutsch
(de)
Swiss Films Adventskalender
Italiano
(it)
Il calendario dell'avvento dei film svizzeri
Français
(fr)
Le calendrier de l'Avent des films suisses
Share Facebook Twitter E-mail Print Copy link
Enjoy 24 films selected by SWI swissinfo from the Swiss streaming platform Play Suisse. They have been subtitled in English and curated for our international audience.
The films are productions or co-productions of the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SBC)External lin , the parent company of SWI swissinfo.
Here's the film we've hand-picked for you today!
Watch today's film
MENAFN01122023000210011054ID1107520610
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.