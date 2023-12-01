Mutares Has Successfully Completed The Acquisition Of The Prénatal Activities In The Netherlands From PRG Retail Group

EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Investment/Takeover

Mutares has successfully completed the acquisition of the Prénatal activities in the Netherlands from PRG Retail Group

Market-leading Dutch retailer in baby, toddler, and maternity wear, hard goods and toys

Exclusive license agreement agreed between parties to use and promote the

Prénatal brand in the Netherlands

New platform acquisition for the Retail & Food segment Annual revenues of approx. EUR 100 million Munich, December 1, 2023 – Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has successfully completed the acquisition of the Prénatal stores and e-commerce activities in the Netherlands from the PRG Retail Group. The Company will enter into an exclusive license agreement to utilize and promote Prénatal and its portfolio brands in the Netherlands. The transaction will further strengthen the Retail & Food segment as a new platform acquisition.

Headquartered in Amersfoort, the Netherlands, Prénatal (Netherlands) is a market-leading retailer with a wide range of products covering baby, toddler, and maternity wear, as well as hard goods and toys. With 38 physical points of sale (boutiques and (mega)stores) throughout the country and brand awareness of almost 100%, the company has a leading position both as an e-commerce and brick-and-mortar store proposition with a heritage of more than 60 years. The company ́s comprehensive product mix covers any need in the 0 to 4-year age range across all seasons, including a large assortment of proprietary brands as well as third-party iconic must-haves. Prénatal (Netherlands) generates revenues of approx. EUR 100 million and employs around 570 employees. In the Netherlands, Prénatal consists of its retail Prénatal activities and its 100% subsidiary WIJ Special Media (“WSM”). While Prénatal designs, produces, and sells clothing and hard goods, WSM through its media activities engages expecting and young families and is known for 'De Blije Doos' (The Happy Box), among others. The company shows promising opportunities through its e-commerce proposition and the foothold and store network in the Dutch market. Mutares plans to further strengthen Prénatal's market position by further developing its core competencies and enhancing its operational performance by implementing multiple commercial initiatives.

Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (), as a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Shanghai, Stockholm, Vienna and Warsaw, acquires medium-sized companies in special situations, based in Europe, which show significant operational improvement potential and are sold again after undergoing a repositioning and stabilization process. For the fiscal year 2023, consolidated revenues of EUR 4.8 billion to EUR 5.4 billion are expected. Based on this, consolidated revenues are to be expanded to approx. EUR 7 billion by 2025 and EUR 10 billion by 2028. As the portfolio grows, so do consulting revenues, which together with portfolio dividends and exit proceeds accrue to the Mutares Holding. Accordingly, net income in the holding company is expected to be in the range of EUR 125 million to EUR 150 million for the fiscal year 2025 and EUR 200 million for the fiscal year 2028. The Management Board and Supervisory Board together hold more than one-third of all Mutares shares with voting rights. The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650).

