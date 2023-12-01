Orangetheory Fitness India Redefining Fitness Success Amidst Rapid Growth

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Amidst the bustling and competitive terrain of India's fitness industry, a new frontrunner emerges - Orangetheory Fitness, a global fitness brand rapidly making waves in the country's health and wellness sphere. The recent surge in success highlights the tremendous potential and impact of Orangetheory's offerings.





Drishti Chhabria, Founder and Chief Experience Officer of Orangetheory Fitness India





In a remarkable feat, Orangetheory Fitness India has witnessed an unprecedented 200% surge in sales over the past six months, a testament to its premium standing amidst fierce competition and a testament to its unique selling proposition. The company proudly inaugurated two dynamic centers in Kemps Corner and Worli, solidifying its footprint in Mumbai and setting the stage for ambitious expansion plans across the city and beyond.





"We are thrilled to bring Orangetheory Fitness to India, offering a transformative fitness experience that combines science-backed methodologies and cutting-edge technology."

"Our motto is 'More Energy, More Results, More Life,' and we encourage everyone to embrace sustainable fitness practices that are easy to stay consistent with, so people are more likely to see real results and enhance their quality of life. It is not only about external changes, but internal changes that we focus on – more confidence, more energy, more strength & endurance, more power and many more health benefits," shared Drishti Chhabria, Founder and Chief Experience Officer of Orangetheory Fitness India .





Orangetheory Fitness's foray into the Indian fitness landscape comes amidst a seismic shift within the industry. The company's surge in sales serves as a testament to its immediate impact and significance within this dynamic arena.





At the core of Orangetheory Fitness's success lies its commitment to quality and innovation. The fusion of cutting-edge technology with an innovative approach has resonated deeply with both existing patrons and a rapidly growing customer base.





About Orangetheory Fitness

Orangetheory Fitness is a leading American fitness studio with over 1500 locations in 25 countries that offers personalized heart rate-based interval training, expert coaching, and cutting-edge technology for maximum results. With a strong emphasis on heart-rate based training, Orangetheory Fitness is dedicated to helping individuals lead healthier lives with the smartest workout for science-backed results.