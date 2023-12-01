Conrad Energy Strengthens Renewable Portfolio With First Turbine Acquisition

(MENAFN- Pressat) Conrad Energy, the UK's largest owner-operator of flexible generation assets, has recently completed the acquisition of the Port of Liverpool Wind Farm.

“As our first wind asset, this is an exciting and ambitious step forward in our plans to support the energy transition in Great Britain," said Steven Hardman, CEO. "Our footprint in the North West of England already comprises flexible generation and battery storage, and this wind farm is an extension of our commitment to the region. With battery, hydrogen, and solar forming part of our portfolio and with a strong 2GW development and construction pipeline, adding wind power was a natural next step."

The Port of Liverpool Wind Farm has been operational since 2009. Comprised of four Nordex N90 2.5MW turbines with an installed capacity of 10MW, the turbines are located along Alexandra, Canada, and Huskisson docks.

The acquisition underlines Conrad Energy's ambitions to contribute to the UK's energy transition.