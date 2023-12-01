Launching The Doris Metaverse: A New Era In Dog Rescue And Adoption

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Transforming the Fate of Rescue Dogs Through Technology and Empathy

Doris Was Not Meat, an organization dedicated to supporting dog shelters and rescuers, proudly announces the launch of a new platform that seamlessly blends creativity and technology. This unique venture introduces a feature, that allows animal enthusiasts to sponsor a rescue dog intricately paired with real dogs awaiting adoption. The platform features a creative portrait and narrative that vividly brings the personality of the sponsored dog to life.

Supporters can sponsor a dog and also have the option to enhance their contribution with various add-ons, such as treats and grooming, for an additional fee. The web3 platform will have detailed information about the dog, selected add-ons, and the duration of the sponsorship. This commitment to transparency and connection is further reinforced through the Doris Metaverse platform, which provides content related to sponsored dogs, offering tangible proof of legitimacy, and fostering a meaningful bond between sponsors and their chosen canine companions.

Technology Enhancing Emotional Connections

The sponsor will also be connected to Doris AI bot, which will provide updates on the dog's progress and well-being to ensure the bond between the two stays strong throughout the sponsorship process.

Building Communities and Expanding Outreach

While the initial sponsorship campaign focuses on supporting XiaoQi shelter in Chongqing, China, the project's broader ambition is to scale and create additional "Sponsor Collections" in a repeatable manner.

Immersive Experience in the Doris Metaverse

A key feature of the platform is the Doris Metaverse. This offers an immersive experience through VR headsets like Meta Oculus or accessible via mobile devices and computers. The journey within Doris Metaverse begins at the rainbow bridge, dedicated to the cherished souls of dogs that have passed but are not forgotten. Users can explore various spaces, from short videos of rescue stories to artistic images illustrating the vibrant personalities of shelter dogs, along with positive and upbeat behind-the-scenes snippets showcasing the dedication of rescuers.

Partnering with Brands for a Cause

Doris Metaverse also serves as a hub for brands with products and services related to the cause. Brands can secure dedicated spaces on Doris Metaverse by utilizing a gamification element that rewards longevity and active participation, creating an engaging and transparent partnership experience.

Inspiration behind the Cause: Remembering Doris

The project is inspired by a black poodle named Doris, who was rescued in 2020. Unfortunately, Doris passed away a few months later. Still, during this time, Doris was able to give joy, strength, and hope to her human mum, also co-founder of this initiative, helping her overcome a challenging time.

Doris and her story represent people's vulnerability and dogs' incredible ability to help them with an important support system that can alleviate their physical and emotional needs.

