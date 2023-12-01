Good Opportunities For Further Deepening Of Ties And Mutually Beneficial Co-Op Between Azerbaijan, Romania - President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1. There are now
good opportunities for further deepening of ties and mutually
beneficial cooperation between Azerbaijan and Romania, President of
the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a congratulatory
letter to President of Romania Klaus Werner Iohannis on the
occasion of the National Day of Romania, Trend reports.
Will be updated
