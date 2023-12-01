Good Opportunities For Further Deepening Of Ties And Mutually Beneficial Co-Op Between Azerbaijan, Romania - President Ilham Aliyev

( MENAFN - Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1. There are now good opportunities for further deepening of ties and mutually beneficial cooperation between Azerbaijan and Romania, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a congratulatory letter to President of Romania Klaus Werner Iohannis on the occasion of the National Day of Romania, Trend reports.

