Israeli Occupation Resumes Aggression On Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Dec 1 (KUNA) -- The Israeli occupation army resumed aggression on the Gaza Strip early Friday by launching airstrikes and artillery attacks on several areas in the enclave.

The renewed aggression, which has left a number of Palestinians killed or injured, shortly followed the conclusion of a seven-day temporary humanitarian pause, brokered by Egypt and Qatar, according to Palestinian News Agency (WAFA).

The Israeli warplanes and artillery attacks targeted the north, center and south of the Palestinian territory, claiming multiple casualties, eyewitnesses told KUNA.

At least 15,000 Palestinians, mostly innocent civilians, including over 6,500 children and more than 3,000 women, have been killed since the beginning of the Israeli occupation aggression on the enclave on October 7. (end)

