Moci Organises Seminar On Quality Of Auditing Work

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry hosted a seminar titled 'The Quality of Auditing Work and Its Impact on Users of Financial Data'. Various participants attended the event, including the General Tax Authority, Qatar University, Qatar Association of Certified Public Accountants, financial managers from small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as auditors representing accounting offices and companies.

Organising this seminar aligns with the Ministry's commitment to advancing accounting and auditing profession, governed by Law No. (8) of 2020 on the Regulation of the Auditing Profession. It seeks to discuss the issues and challenges encountered by auditors, with a concerted effort to contribute to growth of accounting and auditing profession, which serves as a safeguard for the stability and progress of national economy.

Moreover, the seminar shed light on several topics, encompassing an introduction to the accounting and auditing profession and its vital role in assessing and overseeing economic activities, companies, and economic entities. It emphasized the significance of the auditing process's quality in enhancing transparency and reliability in financial data. Additionally, discussions addressed the mechanism for advancing the auditing profession and the critical necessity to elevate accounting awareness among community members.

