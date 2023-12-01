Qatari Students Win Medals At Arab Championship For Mathematics And Logic Games

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

A student from Ahmed Mansour Primary School for Boys, Mohammed Jassim Al Haram won a gold medal in the first edition of the Arab Mathematics and Logic Games Championship held in Tunisia from November 26 to 29.

A student from Al Markhiya Primary School for Girls Aisha Tamim Al Tamimi won the silver medal.

Through its participation in the tournament, the Ministry of Education and Higher Education seeks to promote logical-mathematical thinking and link it to living situations, discover outstanding students in this field, and work to encourage them, enhancing areas of communication between creative students.

The“Arab Championship for Mathematics and Logic Games” is an Arab competition organised once every two years under the auspices of the Arab League Educational, Cultural, and Scientific Organization. All Arab countries participate with teams selected through national competitions for three categories: primary school students (fifth and sixth), preparatory stage students, and secondary school students. The championship contributes to valuing the role of Arab-Islamic heritage in mathematics and logic.