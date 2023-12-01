Kovanof Grabs Spotlight On Trials Day

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Wathnan Racing-owned Kovanof with Alberto Sanna in the saddle stole the show on the marathon Trials Day at the Al Rayyan Racecourse, winning the Thoroughbred Derby Trial to mark a successful Qatar debut last night.

The Trials Day – Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club's (QREC) 12th Al Rayyan Meeting – featuring 10 races turned out to be a huge success delivering exciting contests among the entries.

The Alban de Mieulle-trained chestnut colt culminated the day in fine style winning the 2000m contest by a length and a quarter.



Alberto Sanna guides Kovanof to victory.

Earlier, Al Shaqab Racing's homebred Gr1 winner Ghadah under Olivier d'Andigne clinched the Purebred Arabian Derby Trial for 4YOs over title winning the 2000m race by nearly three lengths for trainer Jean de Mieulle.

Also yesterday, Razy made it two of two this season as he won the National Derby Trial for 4YO Local Purebred Arabians, giving owner Wathnan Racing and trainer De Mieulle a fourth winner and completing a treble for jockey Mickael Barzalona in the 1750m run.

Meanwhile, the Injaaz Stud-owned Kerindia continued her good run of form as she took the Thoroughbred Oaks Trial comfortably for trainer Zuhair Mohsen. Soufiane Saadi chalked up a double on the card by steering the bay filly to win the 1750m contest.