Israel Renews Its Attack On Gaza After Truce Ends

Gaza, Dec. 1 (Petra)-- Israeli occupation forces ended the week-long temporary truce on Friday morning by bombing many locations in the Gaza Strip, according to the Interior Ministry in the besieged enclave.The ministry said in a statement that Israeli aircraft were operating in Gaza's airspace and that its military vehicles were firing in the northwest of the enclave.

