Israeli Occupation Releases 7Th Batch Of Palestinian Prisoners

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Dec 1 (KUNA) -- Israeli occupation authorities released a seventh batch of Palestinian prisoners early Friday as part of a swap deal under the temporary humanitarian truce in Gaza.

The latest freed group includes 30 Palestinian prisoners involving 22 children and eight women, the Palestinian Prisoners Club said in a press release.

The release of Palestinian prisoners took place at the Israeli occupation military prison of Ofer, southwest of Ramallah, and at the Russian Compound Prison in occupied Jerusalem, it added.

A total of 240 Palestinian women and children have been set free in seven batches since the truce was put in effect on November 24, it noted.

Under the temporary truce, which was jointly facilitated by Qatar, Egypt and the US, Palestinian and Israeli prisoners are being swapped at a daily rate of 10 Israelis against 30 Palestinians. (end)

