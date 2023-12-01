Director Of Ministry Of Foreign Affairs (Mofa) Dubai Office Receives Credentials Of Consul General Of Chad

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)
H.E. Maktoum Bin Butti Al Maktoum Director of MOFA Dubai Office met with H.E. Mahamat Maouloud Izzadine, Consul General of Chad in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, and received his credentials.
Maktoum welcomed the Consul General and hailed the political, economic, commercial and investment relations that bind the two friendly countries, wishing him success in his duties.
