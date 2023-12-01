Azerbaijan Opens Its Pavilion At COP28 Conference In Dubai (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1. Azerbaijan has opened its pavilion at the 28th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) in Dubai, Trend reports.

The national pavilion, established through the joint organization of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan within the framework of COP28 which is being held from November 30 through December 12, focuses on the "Pioneering Sustainable Solutions For Climate Resilience" topic.

The concept of the pavilion is based on the rich flora and fauna of Azerbaijan.

The interactive pavilion will showcase information on Azerbaijan's climate change policy, the government's measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and other related projects.

Azerbaijan affirmed its commitment to a 35 percent reduction in GHG (greenhouse gas) emissions' by 2030 and to a 40 percent reduction by 2050. Fulfillment of obligations under the Paris Agreement and active work in this direction is a priority issue.

The pavilion operates such sections as "Energy transition," "Ecological map", "Renewable energy sources", "Smart village", and other sections. "Environmental map of Azerbaijan" interactively displays national parks, climate types, renewable energy sources, water resources, and the "green" concept. Each theme presents the country's map with detailed information about existing infrastructure and future projects.

The pavilion also covers the topic of the "Red Book" of Azerbaijan (official state document on the status of rare and endangered species of wild animals and plants in the country), climate initiatives, and mine clearance efforts. It provides information about animals and plants listed in the "Red Book" and facing the threat of extinction in Azerbaijan, ecological projects carried out by NGOs and government structures, the issue of landmines in Azerbaijan, and its environmental consequences.

Moreover, "Plant a tree" section of the pavilion showcases initiatives for tree planting in Azerbaijan, especially its Karabakh region, to restore the ecological balance disrupted during the Armenian occupation.

Each visitor can also join the initiative of planting trees (pine or olive trees which will be planted in the Karabakh region's Fuzuli city) by online application through a tablet, thereby supporting the restoration of the ecological balance in Karabakh.

