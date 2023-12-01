Azerbaijan Opens Its Pavilion At COP28 Conference In Dubai (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1. Azerbaijan has
opened its pavilion at the 28th Conference of the Parties to the UN
Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) in Dubai, Trend reports.
The national pavilion, established through the joint
organization of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Ministry of
Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan within the framework of
COP28 which is being held from November 30 through December 12,
focuses on the "Pioneering Sustainable Solutions For Climate
Resilience" topic.
The concept of the pavilion is based on the rich flora and fauna
of Azerbaijan.
The interactive pavilion will showcase information on
Azerbaijan's climate change policy, the government's measures to
reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and other related projects.
Azerbaijan affirmed its commitment to a 35 percent reduction in
GHG (greenhouse gas) emissions' by 2030 and to a 40 percent
reduction by 2050. Fulfillment of obligations under the Paris
Agreement and active work in this direction is a priority
issue.
The pavilion operates such sections as "Energy transition,"
"Ecological map", "Renewable energy sources", "Smart village", and
other sections. "Environmental map of Azerbaijan" interactively
displays national parks, climate types, renewable energy sources,
water resources, and the "green" concept. Each theme presents the
country's map with detailed information about existing
infrastructure and future projects.
The pavilion also covers the topic of the "Red Book" of
Azerbaijan (official state document on the status of rare and
endangered species of wild animals and plants in the country),
climate initiatives, and mine clearance efforts. It provides
information about animals and plants listed in the "Red Book" and
facing the threat of extinction in Azerbaijan, ecological projects
carried out by NGOs and government structures, the issue of
landmines in Azerbaijan, and its environmental consequences.
Moreover, "Plant a tree" section of the pavilion showcases
initiatives for tree planting in Azerbaijan, especially its
Karabakh region, to restore the ecological balance disrupted during
the Armenian occupation.
Each visitor can also join the initiative of planting trees
(pine or olive trees which will be planted in the Karabakh region's
Fuzuli city) by online application through a tablet, thereby
supporting the restoration of the ecological balance in
Karabakh.
Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp channel
MENAFN01122023000187011040ID1107520309
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.